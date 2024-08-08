Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.35-$8.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.45. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.350-8.660 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.11. The company had a trading volume of 183,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,885. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

