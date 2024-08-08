Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $69.60

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.44.
Several brokerages have commented on BXP. Wedbush lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,198.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 70.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
