Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $85.00

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

OKE stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

