Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Price Target at $145.00

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,505 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

