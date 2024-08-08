Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 264,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

