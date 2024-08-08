Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $45.50 at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.7 %

BAM stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 895,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,137. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $2,780,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $340,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.1% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after buying an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,015,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 329,573 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.