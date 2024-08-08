BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

TSE HOM.UN traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.49. 15,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.62. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.63 and a 1-year high of C$17.80.

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.