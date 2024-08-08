BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, National Bankshares cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
