Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.93.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.65. 771,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,061. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.