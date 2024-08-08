Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Sells $126,152.78 in Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BURL opened at $242.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.38. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $263.84.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.