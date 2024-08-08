Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.79.

CBT stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,737. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $103.57.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

