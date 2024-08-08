Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.02 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

