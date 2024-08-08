Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $939,000.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Calix Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CALX opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 13,787.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

