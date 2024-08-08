Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.58.

CPT stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

