Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.81

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.81 and last traded at C$45.93, with a volume of 2422136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $417,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

