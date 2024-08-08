Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $152.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $167.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.37. 921,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,896. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.37. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

