Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Position Raised by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,504. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.