Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.73.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,647. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $154.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $7,156,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,617,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,189,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $7,156,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,617,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,189,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,480,964 shares of company stock valued at $303,016,125. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

