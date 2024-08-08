Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 8.4%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 77,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,264,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

