Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.91.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Up 0.5 %

CELH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. 7,345,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,344. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. Celsius has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.