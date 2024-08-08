Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.91.

Celsius stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 9,653,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

