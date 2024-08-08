Centrifuge Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,375,687 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,338,914 with 497,159,940 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.34709263 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,244,241.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.