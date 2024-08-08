Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:LEU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,790. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $662.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 634.20% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

