Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,747,000 after purchasing an additional 579,349 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Certara by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,617,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Certara by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 475,081 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

