Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Certara
Institutional Trading of Certara
Certara Stock Down 13.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.