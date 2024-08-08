CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.67.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
GIB stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. CGI has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
