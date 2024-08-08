CGN Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,515 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Landmark Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

