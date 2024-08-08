CGN Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $6.99 on Thursday, hitting $183.01. 746,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

