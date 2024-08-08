CGN Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $25.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $515.03. 1,088,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $579.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

