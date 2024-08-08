CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 907 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 39,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 64,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 57,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,946. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

