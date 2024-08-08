CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 3,915,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,801. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.