CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 3,915,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,801. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.