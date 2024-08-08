Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $21.30 or 0.00034689 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $412.15 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 20.30405559 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,914,061.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

