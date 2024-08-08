Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40.
Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $115.20. 84,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
