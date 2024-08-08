Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $115.20. 84,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

