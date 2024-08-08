Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.54 and last traded at $144.18. Approximately 1,691,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,872,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

