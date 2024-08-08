China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.38

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years. China Yuchai International has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE CYD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 15,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

