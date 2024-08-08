Christine A. Leahy Acquires 1,200 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

