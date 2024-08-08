Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 1.9 %

CHT stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.2% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 86.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

