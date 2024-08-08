Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 449,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 205,043 shares.The stock last traded at $37.03 and had previously closed at $37.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $638.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

