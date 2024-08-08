CIBC Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$106.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.06.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IAG

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock traded up C$2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.