Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNK shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

