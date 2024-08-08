Citigroup Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $990.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $1,025.00 to $990.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,006.10.

LRCX opened at $748.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $987.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $945.48. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

