Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,862. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

