Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YOU. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of YOU traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 2,099,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,591. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 274,566 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 902,436 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

