Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Clear Secure Stock Up 4.6 %

YOU stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

