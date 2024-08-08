Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Climb Global Solutions has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLMB traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.55. 21,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Climb Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

