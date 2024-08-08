Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $1,180,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,141.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $629,773.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $1,180,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,141.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $44,853,289. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

