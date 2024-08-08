Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COGT. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

COGT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 493,884 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 288,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 2,083,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

