Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.