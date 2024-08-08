Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Compass Point from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

COIN opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.01.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,221 shares of company stock worth $52,617,808. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

