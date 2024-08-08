Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8,664.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 284,193 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.72. 3,215,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

