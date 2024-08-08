Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 138,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 102,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 704.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

