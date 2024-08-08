CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.30

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €15.30 ($16.81) and last traded at €15.18 ($16.68), with a volume of 88503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.61 ($17.15).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $791.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.01.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

